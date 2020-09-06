Sunny Sunday ahead, rain possible for Labor Day afternoon

Today is expected to be sunny, but there are chances of showers and storms in the afternoon on Labor Day, the National Weather Service reported.
This morning will be mostly sunny and highs will reach around 83 degrees. There is a chance of light wind during the day. In the evening, we will see some more clouds. Low temperatures will reach around 64 degrees and there will be a little more wind.
While the skies on Labor Day morning will be partly sunny, any gatherings in the afternoon or evening may want to move inside. There is a chance of rain or thunderstorms after 3 p.m., the National Weather Service said. The day could be a little windier. Temperatures will range from 86 degrees to 66 degrees.
Any showers or storms will likely end before 1 a.m. The skies will be cloudy throughout the evening.
On Tuesday, there is a slight chance of showers or storms before 10 a.m. The skies will be sunny throughout the day and temperatures will be slightly warmer, ranging from 89 degrees to 65 degrees.