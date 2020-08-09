Sunny skies, warm temperatures expected today, showers possible tomorrow

The skies will be sunny today and we can expect warm temperatures throughout the day. There will be light wind and the skies in the evening will be partly cloudy.
Temperatures will range from 88 degrees to around 67 degrees.
Tomorrow, temperatures will be hotter, ranging from 91 degrees to 70 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, especially after 2 p.m. Calm winds are also expected tomorrow. There will be more chances for storms and showers Monday night.
On Tuesday, the chances for showers and storms will continue in the afternoon and evening, particularly between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Temperatures will range from 89 degrees to 69 degrees, the National Weather Service reported. The skies will be sunny in the morning, but likely grow cloudy in the evening.