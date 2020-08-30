Sunny skies, mild weather expected today

Today we will see sunny skies and mild temperatures with a chance of a slight breeze and clouds in the evening, the National Weather Service reported. Today’s temperatures will reach a high of 77 degrees and a low of 60 degrees.
Tonight will be cloudy and there is a slight chance of showers after 3 a.m.
Tomorrow will bring more chances of showers in the morning, though the skies are expected to be partly sunny. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, reaching highs near 80 degrees and a low around 60 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers in the evening, however chances are low, the National Weather Service said. The skies will be cloudy in the evening.
Tuesday will bring more slight chances of showers and warmer temperatures. High temperatures on Tuesday will reach 84 degrees and lows will be around 68 degrees. The skies during the day will be partly sunny, but there are chances of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. The skies will be mostly cloudy.