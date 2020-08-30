Sunny skies, mild weather expected today

Tonight will be cloudy and there is a slight chance of showers after 3 a.m.

Tomorrow will bring more chances of showers in the morning, though the skies are expected to be partly sunny. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, reaching highs near 80 degrees and a low around 60 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers in the evening, however chances are low, the National Weather Service said. The skies will be cloudy in the evening.