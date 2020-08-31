Sunny skies expected today, some rain possible tomorrow

The skies today will be partly sunny, but clouds will likely roll in during the evening. Temperatures today will be warm, with a high of 82 degrees and a low around 63 degrees. The day will be breezy, with light wind expected all day.

Tomorrow there is a slight chance of rain, particularly after 3 p.m., the National Weather Service said. During the day, the skies will be partly sunny. High temperatures will reach around 86 degrees. In the evening, we will see lows of about 68 degrees and the chance of showers or thunderstorms increases. There is a 50 percent chance of a rain or storm, the National Weather Service said.