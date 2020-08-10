Sunny skies expected today, chances of showers and storms overnight

Temperatures will range from 88 degrees to around 70 degrees. Any showers or storms expected for the day are likely to occur after 2 a.m. There will be a very light breeze today.

Tomorrow, chances of rain during the day, particularly after 3 p.m., are higher. The skies will be partly sunny, but the chances of rain are about 60 percent. Tomorrow, temperatures will range between 87 degrees and 68 degrees. Chances of showers or storms will continue before 10 p.m., but chances of rain will continue between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The skies in the evening will be mostly cloudy.