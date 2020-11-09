Sunny, mild weather expected today, record-breaking temperatures possible around Ohio

Temperatures will range from around 70 degrees to the mid 50s. Cincinnati and Columbus are expected to break heat records today, with highs of 77 in Cincinnati and 76 in Columbus. The record for both cities was set in 1975 at 76 degrees. Dayton is projected to reach 76 degrees tomorrow, but the record high is 79, set in 1975.

Tomorrow we may see showers in the afternoon and cloudier skies, the National Weather Service said. The day will be mild, with temperatures ranging from the lower 70s to the mid 50s. The chance of rain is much higher in the evening and we may see a light breeze.