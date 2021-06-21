Summer Concerts 2021: Big events coming to Greater Cincinnati

This rock band, best known for their 1997 hit, “All For You,” is touring in support of their tenth album, “Elements,” released last year. (June 27, Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m, $25-$30.)

July

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band

There’s a reason why Buffett is the top-selling Riverbend artist in history. It’s arguably the biggest party of the year, so much so that the concert itself is almost an afterthought. Buffett was busy during the pandemic, releasing two albums in 2020: “Life on the Flip Side” and “Songs You Don’t Know By Heart.” (July 13, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 8 p.m., $37.25-$150.25.)

Everclear

These pop rockers broke through in the 1990s with “I Will Buy You A New Life” and “Father of Mine.” This is their annual Summerland tour, which Everclear began in 2012 as a nostalgia tour. Also on the bill are 1980s metal stalwarts, Living Colour, Hoobastank (“The Reason”) and Wheatus. (July 15, Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., $30-$299.)

Luke Bryan

The country superstar and “American Idol” judge will stop in Cincinnati as part of his “Proud To Be Right Here” tour. The tour name is a line from the title song of his 2020 album, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” his seventh overall. Dylan Scott and Caylee Hammack will open. (July 22, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7 p.m., $44-$134.)

Buckcherry

This hard rock band is best known for a song we can’t print in a family newspaper. Their ninth album, “Hellhound,” is due out in June. Opening are Eva Under Fire, Spring Grove, Rootbound, and Brent James. (July 25, Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 8 p.m., $20-$40.)

Foo Fighters

This rock band is touring in support of their 10th album, “Medicine at Midnight,” the release of which was delayed until last February. Radkey will open. (July 28, Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m., sold out but tickets are still available at secondary outlets.)

An Evening with Chicago and their Greatest Hits

Peter Ceterra is still gone, but you’ll likely hear some Ceterra-era power ballads at this show. Chicago’s last release was 2019′s “Chicago XXXVII: Chicago Christmas,” their fourth Christmas album. (July 30, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m., $24.50-$135.50.)

August

The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker

The popular Southern rock band will commemorate their 1990 debut, “Shake Your Money Maker,” by playing the album in its entirety. The album includes the hit songs “Hard to Handle,” “Jealous Again,” and “She Talks to Angels.” Bassist Sven Pipien will be rejoining the band, the last to do so after their 2015 breakup. Dirty Honey will open. (Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m., $29-$135.)

Jason Mraz: Look for the Good Live!

This popular singer/songwriter, perhaps best known for “The Remedy,” is touring in support of his seventh album, “Look for the Good,” released last August. (Aug. 6, Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Cincinnati, 8 p.m., $51.50-$71.50.)

Lindsey Stirling: The “Artemis” Tour

After breaking through as a quarterfinalist on “America’s Got Talent,” this violinist/choreographer combines violin, dance, costumes, and cinematic visuals. She’s touring to support her fifth album, “Artemis.” Kiesza will open. (Aug. 6, PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7 p.m., $24-$199.50.)

Harry Connick, Jr. and his Band – Time to Play!

The legendary crooner will perform with his seven-piece band songs not only from his vast catalog but from his 2020 pandemic-inspired album, “Alone With My Faith.” (Aug. 7, PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7 p.m., $23.50-$149.50.)

James Aldean: Back in the Saddle Tour

Nearly every Jason Aldean albums have gone platinum. His last release was 2019′s “9.” Lainey Wilson will open. (Aug. 12, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7 p.m., $40-$125.)

Counting Crows: Butter Miracle Tour 2021

The rock band known for their hits “Mr. Jones,” “Round Here” and “Accidentally in Love” released their first album in seven years: “Butter Miracle, Suite One,” last May. Matt Sucich and Sean Barna will open. (Aug. 14, PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7 p.m., $24-$139.)

An Evening with Michael Buble

This crooner’s sixth concert tour, originally launched in support of his 2018 album, Love, was interrupted by the pandemic. It resumes now with an additional new single, “Gotta Be Patient,” recorded with The Barenaked Ladies and Sofia Reyes. (Aug. 20, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Cincinnati, 8 p.m., $69-$146.50.)

Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Legendary blues guitarist, Buddy Guy, is touring in support of his latest album, “The Blues Are Alive and Well.” Sharing the stage is Grammy-nominated soul/funk/blues group, Robert Randolph & The Family Band. (Aug. 26, PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7 p.m., $24-$73.50.)

Maroon 5

These pop superstars will be touring in support of their long-awaited seventh album, “Jordi,” which contains the hit song, “Memories,” released almost two years ago. Blackbear, who appears on the album, will open. (Aug. 28, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7 p.m., $39.50-$164.50.)

The Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour

The tour title refers to having to sit out 2020 for COVID-19 after a massive 2019 tour supporting their sixth album, “The Owl.” Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft will open. (Aug. 29, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7 p.m., $36.50-$104.50.)

Kings of Leon: When You See Yourself Tour

The “Use Somebody” and “Sex on Fire” rockers are touring in support of their eighth album, “When You See Yourself,” released just last March. Cold War Kids will open. (Aug. 31, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m., $36-$110.50.)

September

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour

The legendary soft rockers are celebrating their 50th anniversary, with Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, and John McFee. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will open. (Sept. 8, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$350.)

Franki Valli & The Four Seasons

One of the best-selling musical groups of all time, The Four Seasons charted nearly 70 singles in the 1960s alone, and have sold approximately 170 million albums total. (Sept. 9, PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 8 p.m., $24-$103.50.)

Dead & Co.

This supergroup was formed in 2015 by founding Grateful Dead members, Mickey Hart, Bob Weir, and Bill Kreutzmann, Allman Brothers’ bassist, Oteil Burbridge, and singer/songwriter, John Mayer. (Sept. 11, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7 p.m., $51.50-$177.50)

Alanis Morrisette, with Garbage and Liz Phair

Three 1990s icons will share the stage. Alanis Morrisette will headline, commemorating the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album, “Jagged Little Pill,” as well as her newest album, “Pretty Little Forks in the Road.” (Sept. 15, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m., $51-$166.)

311: Live From the Ride Tour

This popular alternative rock/hip-hop band didn’t get to celebrate their 30th anniversary on the road last year. Appropriately, this tour is named after the livestream series, “Live from the Hive,” they did instead. Iration and Ilya Terra will open. (Sept. 19, Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m., $35-$386.)

Jonas Brothers: Remember This Tour

The Jonas Brothers are following their successful 2019 tour supporting their fifth album, “Happiness Begins,” with the “Remember This” tour, to commemorate the new single of the same name. Kelsey Ballerini will open. (Sept. 21, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7 p.m., $39.95-$499.95.)

Dave Matthews Band

This mega-popular, multi-faceted rock band are picking up their tour from when they left off when COVID-19 hit. Ticket buyers can pay an additional $2 for the Plant a Billion campaign, a massive tree-planting drive to fight climate change. (Sept. 28, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m., $45.50-$115.)

Florida Georgia Line: I Love My Country Tour

The 2021 tour by these country superstars is named for their hit single from their latest album, “Life Rolls On,” released in February. Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and RedFerrin will open. (Sept. 30, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$129.50.)