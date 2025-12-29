Students star in television ads for Middletown Christian Schools

Founded in 1972, its school buildings are visually prominent from Interstate 75, just south of the SR 122 and I-75 interchange.

Explore Middletown Christian Schools picks new leader

Its enrollment has grown from 75 students in its first year to now more than 600 students this school year but school officials are looking to attract more area families with their first series of TV ads now playing locally on broadcast channels and online platforms.

“We went through a campus-wide rebranding a few years back and our marketing video was dated and needing a refresh,” said Middletown Christian Schools Spokesman Josh McKinney.

Their on-air talent came homegrown, he said.

“We worked with our school administration and our drama department to recognize a handful of students that might be a good fit to participate in the video,” said McKinney.

The students chosen to star in the TV spots, which are portions of a longer two-minute plus promotional vide o posted on the school’s website, got to share the spotlight with the school’s customed mascot, a giant eagle.

Titled “It’s A Great Day To Be An Eagle” the 15-second and 30-second ads now playing on local TV, features the school’s Eagle joining students in various school settings and activities as students tout the Christian-based values and traditional academic focus of the pre K-12 schools.

“We started to brainstorm the many attributes of eagles and how those attributes are also shared by the students, faculty, staff and alumni of MCS (Middletown Christian Schools),” he said.

“Eagles are tenacious. Eagles have vision (and) are nurturing (while also) … fearless … loyal (and) Eagles are set apart,” all themes addressed in ads and promotional video.

“These things are the exact attributes that the amazing faculty and staff of MCS are attempting to develop in all of our students on a daily basis,” said McKinney.

The series of ads “also allowed for us to add specific end screens to the videos to promote different events and initiatives at the school. We have videos to promote open houses, our website, fundraising and enrollment.”

“We have marketed our school in a multitude of ways over the years, but going into commercials that run on television is something new.”