Middletown Christian Schools picks new leader

Replacing him will be Andrew Mellish, the school’s long-time top financial officer, who will assume the superintendent’s role for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

The school’s governing board of officials, including those from Grace Baptist Church, praised Williams for his oversight and leadership during crucial years of expansion of both school facilities and programs.

“While we will certainly miss Mr. Williams, we are grateful for the lasting impact he has made on Middletown Christian Schools,” said Rod Litteral, chairman of the MCS board.

“Mr. Williams has promoted our vision through our accreditations, commitment to excellence and deep care for the MCS community. Under his leadership, we have not only navigated many challenges but have maintained our strong Biblical foundation for continued progress and growth,” said Litteral.

“We are excited to start a new chapter at MCS with Mr. Andrew Mellish as our new Superintendent. He brings a wealth of experience and vision to this leadership role and he has a steadfast commitment to faith-based education and a passion for guiding students in both academic excellence and spiritual growth.”

“We are confident that under his guidance, Middletown Christian Schools, will continue to flourish as a Christ-centered beacon of Christian values and learning.”

Middletown Christian Schools is one of the largest non-Catholic, pre-K-to-12th grade schools in southwest Ohio that is also part of a ministry — Grace Baptist Church — on its 40-acre campus along Middletown’s eastern border.

Founded in 1972, its school buildings are visually prominent from Interstate 75, just south of the SR 122 and I-75 interchange. Its enrollment has grown from 75 students in its first year to now more than 600 students this school year.

After the change-in-leadership announcement Mellish, the former MCS’ Campus Finance Director, told the Journal-News his promotion was “humbling”.

Mellish, a Middletown native who is also an MCS school parent, said the future is bright for the school.

Among the top priorities of his leadership will be staying the course of emphasizing academics with the help of “our really strong faculty and staff and a really talented administration team,” said Mellish.

“We will be looking at how we can enrich our academics, fine arts, athletics and spiritual growth here at the school. Mr. Williams has done an excellent job here at the school and I’ll be picking up where he has left off.”

“And there are a lot of really exciting things happening here in Middletown and I think for MCS that creates a really bright future for us and the surrounding communities because our goal is to reach out to our communities,” he said, adding “we are not on an island by ourselves.”

“It’s humbling and an honor to be given the opportunity to lead Middletown Christian Schools and I’m really thankful to serve in a ministry in this capacity to do the work that God has called us to do.”