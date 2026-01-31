Student creates ‘Care Closet’ to help needy Butler Tech classmates

The class’s project from last school year asked Butler Tech teens to respond with purpose-driven solutions, culminating in a Shark Tank–style pitch to community leaders that blends empathy, entrepreneurship, and service.

And then Butler Tech sophomore Madilyn Thompson responded with a philanthropic idea for a “Care Closet” that recently saw its one-year anniversary marked by a growing inventory of free, personal care items, clothing and shoes made available to fellow students at the D. Russel Lee campus can’t afford such necessities.

“I wanted to create a space where students could get what they need with dignity, privacy, and without judgment,” said Thompson, who is now a junior.

Her idea advanced beyond the classroom and into the annual D. Russel Lee Shark Tank Pitch Competition at the school’s Fairfield Twp. campus and she earned top recognition and the opportunity to bring her vision to life, said Butler Tech officials.

Using the momentum from the competition, Thompson helped establish a dedicated space inside the school’s Entrepreneurship Center, transforming her service-learning project into a tangible and sustainable resource.

Today, more than a year later, Care Closet provides Butler Tech students with clothing, shoes, feminine care products, dental care items, interview attire, and other essential items at no cost.

Thompson remains involved in planning and coordination behind the scenes while balancing her academic responsibilities.

Bruns said with the help of community partnerships, donations, and grant support, Care Closet has continued to grow.

She said in the last year the program has supported hundreds of students, helping remove barriers that can interfere with learning and overall well-being.

School officials said the long-term vision is to expand Care Closet onto every Butler Tech campus and eventually into partnering school districts, ensuring students across Butler County can focus on learning without worrying about access to necessities.

“One of my biggest passions as a teacher is empathy, and I want to embed it in every experience I lead. I want students to feel empowered to turn their empathy into something that can change their community,” said Bruns.