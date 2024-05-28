Tops in Ohio: 2 Butler Tech teachers win state’s highest honors

Butler Tech teacher Allison Bruns has been recognized as the “High School Teacher of the Year,” and Stacie Lucas has been named the “Post-Secondary Teacher of the Year” in the annual Ohio ACTE 2024 Career-Tech Excellence Awards.

Having two top state winners is a first for the nearly half-century old Butler Tech systems, which enrolls more than 18,000 high school and adult students from throughout the county and from Northwest Schools in northern Hamilton County.

According to Butler Tech officials: “This exceptional achievement also marks a significant milestone for Butler Tech, as it is rare to have both award recipients from the same institution in the same year.”

Bruns was nominated by Jeremy West, Butler Tech entrepreneurship coordinator, and is celebrated for her “innovative and empathetic approach to teaching.”

In his nomination of Bruns, West said the instructor “creates a nurturing and inclusive environment by establishing transparent expectations and integrating mental health check-ins with academic milestones.”

“Allison demonstrates a holistic understanding of her students’ development,” West said. “Her commitment to understanding the unique needs of each student ensures that academic and emotional well-being are equally prioritized.”

Lucas was nominated by Dr. Sarah Delong, Butler Tech associate director of Health Programs, who described Lucas as a hybrid educator who excels both as a secondary teacher and an adult education instructor.

“She has been instrumental in building and sustaining Butler Tech’s LPN high school program,” said Delong.

“When the high school licensed nurse practitioner program at the Bioscience Center faced a faculty resignation, (Lucas) stepped in to ensure continuity, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to student success. She consistently puts students first and does whatever she can to make it work. I am amazed at what she has done and the countless hours she has put in over the last year.”

“Her leadership, dedication, and positive outlook have been pivotal in advancing Butler Tech’s nursing programs.”