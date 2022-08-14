Student art exhibit features more than 200 pieces; many available for purchase

More than 10 artists were recently recognized for their work in Art Central Foundation’s Summer Art Workshop.
The themed exhibit this year was “The Nature of Art,” where work used natural materials in the creation or is meant to be installed outside, said Sue Wittman, director of Art Central Foundation.
She said there were 94 pieces in the Nature of Art show. The awards for this show were given across all age groups: Best of Show, first, second, third and two honorable mentions, she said.
The regular ACF Summer Art Workshop student exhibition featured 124 pieces. Awards of first, second, third and honorable mention were given in two age groups: Younger (grades 3-6) and Olders (grades 7-12).
There also was a Best of Show Award and Director’s Award given regardless of age. This year’s judges were Roscoe Wilson, a visual art professor at Miami University Hamilton, and Karen Bender, art teacher at John XXIII Elementary School. Wittman selected the Director’s Award.
Asha Das, a freshman at Monroe High School, was a two-time winner, capturing Best of Show and first place in Nature of Art.
“Just outstanding” is how Wittman described her work.
Here are the winners:
Best of Show: Asha Das; Director’s Award: Madeline Lawson; Grades 7-12: First place: Summer Russell; Second place: Athena Williams; Third place: Lynsey Bramkamp; Honorable mention: Abbie Lawson; Grades 3-7: First place: Zoe Messham; Second place: Madeline Wood; Third place: Ryley Maichle; Honorable mention: Zachary Jestice.
Best of Show, Nature of Art: Mixed Media Group Project; First place: Asha Das; Second place: Adalyn Blevins; Third place: Gemma Maichle; Honorable mention: Freddy Baker.
The ACF awarded more than $1,000 in prizes this year. Wittman said many of the students offer their work for sale. She said 12 pieces sold opening night and typically about 25 pieces sell during the exhibit. Over 80 students attended ACF Summer Art Workshops in 2022, she said.
The workshop program received grants from the Ohio Arts Council, the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and the Middletown Community Foundation. Other community partners included the Pendleton Art Center, Design 2 Wear 2 and Artique.
HOW TO GO:
WHAT: Art Central Foundation Summer Workshop Student Exhibition
WHERE: Upper Gallery of Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Sept. 17 and when PAC is open for special events
COST: Free and open to the public
