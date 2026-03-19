StreetSpark in Hamilton to become official as city formally adopts art program

Council is scheduled to read the measure again at its March 25 and April 8 meetings, then vote on it at the latter.

Launched in 2016 as a partnership between the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, the City of Hamilton, and the Hamilton Community Foundation. Since then, there have been 21 building murals and 17 utility box murals created around the city.

“StreetSpark demonstrates how thoughtful investment in public art can fuel revitalization, create inviting spaces that attract people, support business districts and build community pride,” Liz Hayden, the city’s executive director of neighborhood services, told Journal-News.

Each year artists are invited to submit a range of designs, and the winning murals are chosen by a selection committee of local arts professionals and appreciators.

Under the recent council-approved change, any artist or organization participating in StreetSpark now must sign an agreement to ensure safety standards, insurance requirements and program guidelines.

“We have agreements with them for each individual mural and an agreement for funding every year,” Hayden told city council. “They’ve done a lot of projects on our own property, including utility boxes and things like that. Our law department thought this would be a good idea to make it official”

StreetSpark Program Manager Jennifer Acus-Smith said she is pleased to see Hamilton making StreetSpark “official”.

“While we have worked together for 10 years, this gesture is very encouraging as we look to future murals (and) public art in Hamilton,” Acus-Smith told Journal-News. “It doesn’t change anything about how the program functions but does strengthen the community and citywide support we have felt throughout the years.”

She said StreetSpark plans to present its new summer designs at the March 25 Hamilton City Council meeting. The murals will be located at Pfefferle Tire, 990 Main St., and the building next to Meyer Brothers & Sons, 770 Maple Ave.

StreetSpark also will paint two more utility boxes, Acus-Smith said.

To see all StreetSpark murals, visit www.fittoncenter.org/streetspark.