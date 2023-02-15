Strategy to combine Hamilton middle school basketball teams pays off

“We wanted to give our kids some success so as they get to the high school they are more prepared. We felt going with this (combined) model gave us the best opportunity for that.”

“And it was done well because the biggest thing we want to do is do right for our kids who are athletes … to be successful and to build their skills to the right level,” said Harvey.

Kevin Huston, head boys’ basketball coach for 7th graders, said the last time the middle school program went undefeated was 2006.

Combining the two middle schools played a big part in this season’s success, said Huston, a 15-year veteran of Hamilton middle school basketball coaching.

“Our starting five had three players from Wilson and two from Garfield.”

And he said the players develop bonds off the court that helps make their transition to the Hamilton Freshman School and Hamilton High School smoother.

“It gets them playing together earlier, which is very good in the sense of trying to build a winning program. They get to know one another and it will only help and get better,” he said.