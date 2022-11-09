Storyteller Paul Strickland will bring hilarious tall tales to Fitton Center stage

Locally, Strickland has been featured at Cincinnati’s Fringe Festival and Know Theatre. He resides in Northern Kentucky with his partner Erika Kate MacDonald. MacDonald also serves as the director of “90 Lies an Hour.”

“I presently live in Covington, Kentucky, which is just off the Coast of Cincinnati. I have lived here for about nine years now, but I tour around for a living, and tell stories in all sorts of varying shapes and sizes in all kinds of different venues,” said Paul Strickland.

He said his hope for “90 Lies an Hour,” is that people have a good time with the lack of “factualness” but they walk away with “something true for them.”

“As far as the show, I’m what I like to call a Professional Fictionalist. I make up stories and tell them all over the country and in Canada. So, my work is sometimes characterized as tall tales, but I would say that while some of my stories are tall tales, some of them I don’t think are as much tall tales as they are just fictions, magical realist fictions. I often like to say that all of my stories are in fact, not factual, but they are all in fact, true,” Strickland said.

How to go

What: “90 Lies an Hour” with Paul Strickland

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $32 for members; $39 for non-members.

More Info.: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110.