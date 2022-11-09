Storyteller Paul Strickland will bring hilarious tall tales to Fitton Center stage

HAMILTON — Award-winning humorist, storyteller and musician Paul Strickland will bring a collection of stories and songs to the stage at the Fitton Center on Saturday evening.
“This is something that’s brand-new to the Fitton Center with “90 Lies an Hour,” and it’s going to be a great deal of fun,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center. “Paul Strickland was the CityBeat Critic’s Pick of the 2019 Cincinnati Fringe Festival, and we’ve been working with the Know Theatre of Cincinnati, and their artistic director, Andrew Hungerford, to bring this show to the Fitton Center, and to bring a bit of the Cincinnati Fringe here to Hamilton. Paul is incredible.”
He said guests will be in for “an unforgettable” and “highly unusual ride” when Strickland performs at the Fitton Center.
“Paul tells these tales, he interacts and weaves music and humor, through all of that. While, primarily, it has a comedic beat, it can get very touching and poignant both with his storytelling and his music,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
Strickland has performed at the National Storytelling Festival at the Soho Theatre in New York. His show has also won multiple accolades on the comedy festival circuit at venues across the country. His one-man show reflects on life and human nature.
Locally, Strickland has been featured at Cincinnati’s Fringe Festival and Know Theatre. He resides in Northern Kentucky with his partner Erika Kate MacDonald. MacDonald also serves as the director of “90 Lies an Hour.”
“I presently live in Covington, Kentucky, which is just off the Coast of Cincinnati. I have lived here for about nine years now, but I tour around for a living, and tell stories in all sorts of varying shapes and sizes in all kinds of different venues,” said Paul Strickland.
He said his hope for “90 Lies an Hour,” is that people have a good time with the lack of “factualness” but they walk away with “something true for them.”
“As far as the show, I’m what I like to call a Professional Fictionalist. I make up stories and tell them all over the country and in Canada. So, my work is sometimes characterized as tall tales, but I would say that while some of my stories are tall tales, some of them I don’t think are as much tall tales as they are just fictions, magical realist fictions. I often like to say that all of my stories are in fact, not factual, but they are all in fact, true,” Strickland said.
How to go
What: “90 Lies an Hour” with Paul Strickland
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
Cost: Tickets for the event are $32 for members; $39 for non-members.
More Info.: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110.
