BreakingNews
State readies for rollout of COVID vaccine for youngest children
journal-news logo
X

Storm damages force Greenwood Cemetery to close part of historic side

The historic section of the Greenwood Cemetery will remain closed until the fallen trees and limbs can be cleared. Winds of up to 70 miles per hour swept through southwest Ohio on Monday, June 13, which caused damage to countless trees, including those in the Hamilton cemetery. PROVIDED/FACEBOOK.COM

Combined ShapeCaption
The historic section of the Greenwood Cemetery will remain closed until the fallen trees and limbs can be cleared. Winds of up to 70 miles per hour swept through southwest Ohio on Monday, June 13, which caused damage to countless trees, including those in the Hamilton cemetery. PROVIDED/FACEBOOK.COM

News
By
30 minutes ago

The historic section of the Greenwood Cemetery will remain closed until the fallen trees and limbs can be cleared.

Cemetery General Manager Dan Peters called the tree damage “huge.”

Winds of up to 70 miles per hour swept through southwest Ohio on Monday, which left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power, some for days. The storms toppled and broke trees. Peters said the significant damage to the cemetery’s trees has created a general unsafe condition, thus resulting in the closure of the historic side of the cemetery.

It’s unknown if any tombstones or monuments were damaged as a result, but Peters said that typically doesn’t happen. However, they won’t know for sure until a contractor arrives on-site to remove the tree remnants of the storm.

“Usually, the limbs have a really weird way of falling around them,” he said of the grave markers.

Peters said the contractor hired is working to remove pieces of trees from residential rooftops and could be on-site later today. He expects the historic cemetery to reopen early next week.

Combined ShapeCaption
The historic section of the Greenwood Cemetery will remain closed until the fallen trees and limbs can be cleared. Winds of up to 70 miles per hour swept through southwest Ohio on Monday, June 13, which caused damage to countless trees, including those in the Hamilton cemetery. PROVIDED/FACEBOOK.COM

The historic section of the Greenwood Cemetery will remain closed until the fallen trees and limbs can be cleared. Winds of up to 70 miles per hour swept through southwest Ohio on Monday, June 13, which caused damage to countless trees, including those in the Hamilton cemetery. PROVIDED/FACEBOOK.COM

Combined ShapeCaption
The historic section of the Greenwood Cemetery will remain closed until the fallen trees and limbs can be cleared. Winds of up to 70 miles per hour swept through southwest Ohio on Monday, June 13, which caused damage to countless trees, including those in the Hamilton cemetery. PROVIDED/FACEBOOK.COM

Combined ShapeCaption
The historic section of the Greenwood Cemetery will remain closed until the fallen trees and limbs can be cleared. Winds of up to 70 miles per hour swept through southwest Ohio on Monday, June 13, which caused damage to countless trees, including those in the Hamilton cemetery. PROVIDED/FACEBOOK.COM

The historic section of the Greenwood Cemetery will remain closed until the fallen trees and limbs can be cleared. Winds of up to 70 miles per hour swept through southwest Ohio on Monday, June 13, which caused damage to countless trees, including those in the Hamilton cemetery. PROVIDED/FACEBOOK.COM

Combined ShapeCaption
The historic section of the Greenwood Cemetery will remain closed until the fallen trees and limbs can be cleared. Winds of up to 70 miles per hour swept through southwest Ohio on Monday, June 13, which caused damage to countless trees, including those in the Hamilton cemetery. PROVIDED/FACEBOOK.COM

Combined ShapeCaption
The historic section of the Greenwood Cemetery will remain closed until the fallen trees and limbs can be cleared. Winds of up to 70 miles per hour swept through southwest Ohio on Monday, June 13, which caused damage to countless trees, including those in the Hamilton cemetery. PROVIDED/FACEBOOK.COM

The historic section of the Greenwood Cemetery will remain closed until the fallen trees and limbs can be cleared. Winds of up to 70 miles per hour swept through southwest Ohio on Monday, June 13, which caused damage to countless trees, including those in the Hamilton cemetery. PROVIDED/FACEBOOK.COM

Combined ShapeCaption
The historic section of the Greenwood Cemetery will remain closed until the fallen trees and limbs can be cleared. Winds of up to 70 miles per hour swept through southwest Ohio on Monday, June 13, which caused damage to countless trees, including those in the Hamilton cemetery. PROVIDED/FACEBOOK.COM

In Other News
1
Hueston Woods State Park opens new nature center
2
Butler County may shed some buildings as it ‘right-sizes’ space
3
Monroe superintendent Buskirk grateful for help during first year...
4
Middletown Lyric Theatre to present ‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’
5
Monroe tables storm water plan at Bicentennial Commons Park

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top