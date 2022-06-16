Storm damages force Greenwood Cemetery to close part of historic side

The historic section of the Greenwood Cemetery will remain closed until the fallen trees and limbs can be cleared.
Cemetery General Manager Dan Peters called the tree damage “huge.”
Winds of up to 70 miles per hour swept through southwest Ohio on Monday, which left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power, some for days. The storms toppled and broke trees. Peters said the significant damage to the cemetery’s trees has created a general unsafe condition, thus resulting in the closure of the historic side of the cemetery.
It’s unknown if any tombstones or monuments were damaged as a result, but Peters said that typically doesn’t happen. However, they won’t know for sure until a contractor arrives on-site to remove the tree remnants of the storm.
“Usually, the limbs have a really weird way of falling around them,” he said of the grave markers.
Peters said the contractor hired is working to remove pieces of trees from residential rooftops and could be on-site later today. He expects the historic cemetery to reopen early next week.
About the Author