‘Stone Age’ Butler County parking garage automation project slows

Hacker said the monthly parking rate of $35 for rooftop and $40 for interior spaces will not change but “there is ongoing discussion regarding the daily rate structure” which is a maximum of $6.50. Jurors, law enforcement and fire officials from county jurisdictions and some others park for free.

There used to be two part-time garage attendants who earned $31,000 collectively.

The full-time parking attendant will still be there to “troubleshoot” and make sure everything is working properly. Some people have noticed the gates have been up sometimes because there wasn’t anyone to man the booth.

Boyko said when gate tenders have been absent Mark Gadd, the former facilities manager who is now the special projects coordinator, has taken over the booth. Hacker said there have been some times when no one was available.

“The responsibilities of the parking garage staff extend beyond solely collections in the booth, and as such, there may be windows of time where he is required to leave the booth to complete those necessary tasks/assignments,” Hacker said. “However, we are ensuring coverage if/when absences exist, whether planned or unplanned.”

The commissioners early on said the automation project needed to have a decent return on investment. Boyko said the county estimates a “five-year ROI based on cost for automation, increased revenues and reduced costs.” She said she expects revenues will increase roughly 18- to 20-percent, or about $35,000 annually.

Entertainment and events have picked up significantly in Hamilton since the county first started discussing automation, such as the giant Spooky Nook sports and convention venue that is under construction. So the county will be able to capitalize on increased paying weekend parkers.

The entrance and exits will look the same except there will not be a garage attendant manning the booth on Court Street anymore. There will be a pay station that takes cash or credit in the first floor lobby of the garage and another inside the GSC by the breezeway that connects the two buildings on the second floor.