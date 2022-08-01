Steel Magnolias Salon finds new downtown Hamilton home

Explore Attorney says city forgot about some residents in Anthony Wayne building project

Mallory Greenham, Hamilton’s assistant to the City Manager, said she’s “been in communication with Allie many times over the past few years” as she continued to grow Steel Magnolias.

“It just keeps getting better and better,” she said.

Though 120 N. Second St. is her third location in five years of being in business, she’s excited about the new spot.

“I think this is just a perfect location for us,” Greene said. “We’re right next to the park, so we’ll be able to be involved with the Hamilton Flea, be involved with all of the concerts, be involved with all of these small businesses.”

Greene wouldn’t want to have relocated to any other city, saying “it’s so cool to be a part” of the city’s continual resurgence.

“I love the community,” she said. “I love just all the new businesses they have going in up here. I love the fact that everybody loves this old city. We’re taking what we have, and we’re doing our best with it, and we’re making it beautiful.”

Greene hopes in another five years, her salon will have “exploded with growth,” saying it would be “just pure beauty.”

In addition to growing her brand, and being a green company, she can see her salon and spa doing everything from hair, skin and nails, and possibly yoga.

“We want to do it all,” she said.