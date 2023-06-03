X

State highway in Hamilton to be closed for 5 days

News
By Staff
11 minutes ago

It’s inevitable that in order to get some major work done, the Ohio Dept. of Transportation must close a heavily traveled thoroughfare in Hamilton for five full days.

ODOT said culvert replacement on Ohio 128 begins Monday, June 5 and runs through Friday. The road is closed south of Smith Road and Red Bud Lane.

The culvert being replaced is at the 7.05-mile marker. There is a detour that takes drivers via U.S. 27 and New London Road.

Work on the culvert is being performed by Butler County’s maintenance facility.

