State highway in Hamilton to be closed for 5 days

It’s inevitable that in order to get some major work done, the Ohio Dept. of Transportation must close a heavily traveled thoroughfare in Hamilton for five full days.
ODOT said culvert replacement on Ohio 128 begins Monday, June 5 and runs through Friday. The road is closed south of Smith Road and Red Bud Lane.
The culvert being replaced is at the 7.05-mile marker. There is a detour that takes drivers via U.S. 27 and New London Road.
Work on the culvert is being performed by Butler County’s maintenance facility.
