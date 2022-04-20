State board suspends license of Oxford doctor who had relationships with patients

Both Oxford Police and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office say they have no criminal investigations regarding Bucher.

In March 2017, Bucher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction of official business in Butler County Common Pleas Court for being less than truthful with state board agents during a drug investigation.

Bucher was originally charged in 2017 with seven counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and two courts of trafficking in drugs for allegedly selling more than 700 Oxycodone pills and other drugs to a person who worked at his office.

In the middle of trial the drug trafficking charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor.

Judge Greg Stephens gave Bucher a suspended 30-day jail sentence and placed him on one year probation.

Bucher has owned and operated Oxford Family Practice since 1985, according to the board.