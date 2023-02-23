Starbucks, Panda Express in Hamilton open next week

Two national chains ― both of which are highly anticipated ― will open next week in Hamilton.
City Manager Joshua Smith told City Council Monday evening “some good news” that Starbucks should open on Monday, Feb. 27. Then later in the week, on Thursday, March 2, Panda Express is expected to open “if things hold true.”
“I know I’ve been getting a lot of questions, especially from the high school crowd, when I see them,” said Smith.
A group of high school students attended Monday’s council meeting for a school assignment, and Smith took an informal survey by a show of hands, asking them if they’re anticipating Starbucks or Panda Express more.
They were overwhelmingly more excited for Starbuck’s opening, with a few reaffirming their vote verbally, enthusiastically saying, “Starbucks.”
“You break my heart,” Smith said, feining disappointment, proclaiming his preference for the Hamilton-founded coffee shop True West.
The new Panda Express is at 1485 Main St. on the city’s West Side, and is the latest location to open in Butler County. The newly built restaurant stands where Steak ‘n Shake once operated.
Starbucks is located at 105 N. Erie Blvd. (Ohio 4), adjacent to Walgreens at the corner of High Street and North Erie Boulevard. There won’t be access for northbound Ohio 4 traffic as plans call for a right-in, right-out entrance. But a secondary access to the coffee shop is through the Walgreens parking lot.
