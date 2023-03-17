St. Patrick’s Day OVI checkpoint planned in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Taskforce says have a happy St. Patrick’s Day but be careful, and to keep people safe they will stage a checkpoint in Middletown in order to reduce potentially dangerous traffic accidents.
The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI Checkpoint today starting at 6 p.m. and ending no later than 10 p.m. The checkpoint will be set up in Middletown on southbound Cincinnati-Dayton Road at Lefferson Road.
The taskforce organizers said “Enjoy St. Patrick Day festivities, but be responsible and don’t drive impaired.”
They are asking people to either call 911 or #677 if they see an impaired driver “help your community by saving a life.”
