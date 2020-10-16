Springfield resident’s viral TikTok video to be featured on CBS show

A Springfield resident will be featured on CBS’s The Greatest #AtHome Videos after his video went viral on TikTok.
Lucas Mattison’s father teaches at Wittenberg University and made the video during one of his Zoom classes.
“My sister is the reason I’m on TikTok. We started making videos together during quarantine to try and pass the time,” Mattison said. “We never had any inkling a video would blow up like this because we were just making videos for fun but we’re happy to see how many people have gotten a laugh out of our video.”
During the video, Mattison entertains the class by dressing up in different outfits, such as a scuba suit, graduation gown and hunter’s gear, and walking behind his father.
Mattison said his father knew he was up to something while he was teaching his class.
“My dad did know about the video that’s why he was prepared with his own nerf gun for the ending,” he said. “He understands that virtual learning can be difficult so he loved the idea of giving his students a laugh during class.”
Mattison said the video has 6.9 million views and nearly 2 million likes on TikTok.
His video will be featured on the show which airs at 8 tonight. The show will air each Friday through Nov. 6.
According to CBS, the show will “showcase the next generation of viral home videos in the age of social distancing. The specials will celebrate the latest crop of home videos that reflect the creativity, humor and humanity that have emerged from our shared experiences over the past few months.”