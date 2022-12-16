Springfield Police Division captain named next chief

Springfield Police Division Capt. Allison Elliott was announced Friday night as the next police chief.
City Manager Bryan Heck’s appointment of Elliott is expected to be affirmed Tuesday by the city commission, according to a release from the city.
Elliott, the first woman appointed police chief in Springfield, led the uniform patrol division as captain. She also served as a crisis negotiation team commander and as a lieutenant overseeing the professional standards unit during her 16-year career in law enforcement.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this appointment and I look forward to this next chapter in public service,” Elliott stated. “Springfield is a vibrant community that is experiencing an exciting transition of growth and progress. It’s going to be a privilege to lead and work alongside a distinguished and dedicated group of people who take public safety to heart.”
Elliott was among 32 applicants from candidates across southwest Ohio and the country following this fall’s announcement that Chief Lee Graf would retire at the end of the year.
“Elliott leads with a true servant’s heart that will help to advance the division forward,” Heck stated. “Her passion for public service, the Springfield community, and commitment to the law enforcement profession shined through during every stage of the police chief recruitment process. We are confident that she will serve the division, our organization, and the community, with excellence, integrity and distinction.”
