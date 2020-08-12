Springfield native John Legend named Variety’s Musical Mogul of the Year

The magazine referenced a Martin Luther King Jr. birthday essay that Legend wrote for the Dayton Daily News when he was 14 explaining how he planned to make an impact on Black history.

“I plan to use my social skills and my musical talents to be a positive role model for my fellow African Americans. I envision a successful musical career that will allow me to obtain high visibility in the community. This, in turn, will put me in a position of great influence, which I will utilize in order to be an advocate for the advancement of Blacks in America,” Legend wrote.

He told Variety that he has been trying to do that throughout his career.

Legend is the first African-American man to be an EGOT winner. He has won all four awards in the entertainment industry - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

In 2016, Legend helped raise $500,000 to donate to the Springfield City School District to renovate the auditorium that now bears his name.

Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen have two children, Luna and Miles.

Tomorrow, a music video featuring his wife, will be released for “Wild,” one of the songs from his latest album.