Springboro schools push back first day of classes to September

Springboro City Schools have pushed back the first day of classes for preschool to 12th-grade students to Tuesday, Sept. 8, pending school board approval on Aug. 5, according to a letter from Superintendent Larry Hook.
The last day of school will also be pushed back to Thursday, June 3.
Hook also said that Springboro Schools would make updates to its learning model options, which will be announced later this week before the board of education meeting. He added that two options still remain, one involving five-day in-person schooling, and one involving virtual.
The deadline for the choosing the virtual option will be pushed back to Friday, Aug. 14, and anyone who wishes to change their decision based on the new updates can do so.