Spooky Nook, 17Strong hosting Hamilton Neighborhood Nights Out

By
1 hour ago
Spooky Nook Champion Mill is opening its door for a series of community nights in partnership with 17Strong.

Sara Silva, a city coordinator, said the partnership dubbed “Neighborhood Nights Out” between Spooky Nook and 17Strong “is another exciting opportunity for our Hamilton community, offering meaningful connections for our residents across all of our 17 neighborhoods.”

This is the third time 17Strong and Spooky Nook has partnered, first beginning with neighborhood tours when the 1.2 million-square-foot facility first opened.

“Spooky Nook’s ongoing collaboration with 17Strong demonstrates their commitment to finding new ways to bring our Hamilton community together. By encouraging residents to participate in physical activities, these types of events create a sense of unity that will last well beyond the events,” Silva said. “When residents know and support each other, it creates a sense of place and belonging.”

Spooky Nook spokeswoman Mackenzie Bender said they “are thrilled” to open up and share Spooky Nook with the communities of Hamilton. Each night out is from 5 to 8 p.m.

“In partnership with 17Strong, we’re offering our neighbors the opportunity to explore and enjoy our venue at no cost,” she said. “Our goal is to continue generating excitement, while finding new ways to foster the connection between Spooky Nook and the community of Hamilton.”

Each of the city’s neighborhoods will have a night of basketball, volleyball, soccer, pickleball and yard games. Concessions will be available for a purchase, and there will be special neighbor discounts at the Hydraulic Bar.

Though it’s a free event to attend the event and conference center at 601 N. B St., there is a required registration. All neighbors will receive a wristband upon arrival. Visit bit.ly/17StrongAtSpookyNook2024 to register, which requires an account to be activated.

For questions, email katelynm@nooksports.com.

NEIGHBORHOOD NIGHTS OUT AT THE NOOK

Spook Nook Champion Mill is hosting designated nights out for communities in Hamilton’s 17Strong organization. Each night out runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and every neighborhood has a designated night, though German Village and Downtown share a date.

Nights out include:

Aug. 21 for the North End

Aug. 22 for Dayton Lane

Aug. 28 for Millikin

Sept. 4 for Armondale

Sept. 5 for Highland Park

Sept. 11 for East End

Sept. 12 for Jefferson

Sept. 18 for Prospect Hill

Sept. 19 for Washington

Sept. 25 for Downtown and German Village

Sept. 26 for Lindenwald

Oct. 2 for Riverview

Oct. 9 for New London

Oct. 10 for Rossville

Oct. 16 for Taft Place/Governors Hill

Oct. 17 for Enterprise Park.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

