SPENGA workout studio in West Chester reopens with new owner

At SPENGA, patrons begin with a 20-minute, high-intensity cycle workout, move on to 20 minutes of strength and finish with 20 minutes of yoga. Throughout the one-hour training session, a personal trainer is available to guide trainees through every part of the workout.

“I love the format. Where else can you go to get your cardio, strength and flexibility,” said Austin. “I have always trained, and I fell in love with it. We incorporate everything.”

SPENGA first opened under a previous owner in February 2020. Christine was a founding member and she served as a personal trainer and instructor there. The business closed Oct. 14, 2022, with only three-days-notice to its members. The Austins reopened the business three weeks later.

“All of the sudden, we found out it was just closing. People in the community were devastated. It’s not just about working out, we really are a community,” Austin said.

SPENGA West Chester has more than 315 active trainees who call its workout studio home. There are 39 instructor-led, one-hour sessions per week. The studio is open seven days a week.

The studio is located at 7996 Princeton Glendale Road, suite 101, in West Chester. For more information, or to claim a free session, go to spengawestchester.com.

