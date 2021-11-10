Spectrum ‘Action Required’ email: What you need to know

So we contacted Charter Spectrum, where spokesman Michael Pedelty told us the email is legit.

He told us in a statement: “It is a legitimate notification. We provided customers with notice this change was coming in their monthly bills.”

“We are converting to a new billing system which will provide customers with a new account number. Those who pay via traditional mail will need to send their payments to the new address. If a customer pays their bill via autopay (EFT, credit card, third party provider), they will need to update to the new Spectrum account number with their financial institution.”

You will want to look at your November Spectrum bill carefully for that new account number.

When you go to pay that bill, you will need to change the billing destination to:

Spectrum

P.O. Box 6030

Carol Stream, IL 60197

If you pay through your bank’s bill pay system, you should enter that new address into their system.

Questions? Check the Contact Us section of Spectrum’s website, and don’t waste your money.