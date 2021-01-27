Sorg Opera House prepares for year’s first shows in February

Beyond Glory, a one-man presentation based on true stories of eight Medal of Honor recipients from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, will also appear on Feb. 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m., nightly. Tickets are $25 in advance (plus online ticketing fees).

“This is a partnership with Xenia Area Community Theater…We worked with them previously on ‘Drinking Habits,’ so they brought us another show,” said Griffith.

Previously purchased tickets for both shows will be honored at these rescheduled dates. The Belairs show will not be held this month. This concert has been rescheduled to Nov. 13.

“I think across the board for most all of our shows, ticket sales have been very consistent. There’s always going to be a group of folks that want to get out, safely, and continue to do the things they did before as long as they can do it safely, and they have not disappointed us…Ticket sales haven’t slowed down,” Griffith said.

She said now more tickets are sold at the door. Prior to COVID-19, the venue seated about 750 guests and attendees could pick their own seats when purchasing tickets. The current maximum capacity is about 229 guests. Family groups, and small groups of ticketholders, who purchase tickets together will be assigned seats together at the venue, upon arrival.

The ushers at the Sorg have been trained to seat attendees, according to social distancing guidelines. There will also be other appropriate safety protocols in place throughout the venue. Face coverings are required. A compliance offer has been on hand at each show to make sure that the venue is following safety protocols.

Griffith said for the first show back last fall, The Classic Rock Experience on Sept. 26, the Sorg allotted about 220 tickets to be sold, and out of the 220 tickets that were available, 215 tickets were sold.

“People were very eager to come out, and people were agreeable to follow the rules and regulations,” she said.

Events have been scheduled at the Sorg through November. Officials said there have not been any COVID outbreaks or reported cases at the Sorg, and the venue continues to work with the state and local officials to follow safety protocols and social distancing guidelines.