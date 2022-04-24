‘Sorg for Sounds at Sunset’ includes four nights of concerts to launch new series

On Tuesday the lineup will include Novena and I Dig Pig; on Wednesday it has Jadis and Somewhere in Ohio will perform; on Thursday attenddees will see The Steel Cuts will be the opening band and Fred Gillespie & The Swamp Bees will headline; and on Friday School of Rock will perform starting at 6 p.m., followed by DRIVE at 8 p.m., who will headline the show.

All the bands and other volunteers are donating their time for the benefit.

Proceeds from the benefit will go toward the Sounds At Sunset summer concert series. There are many raffle items for patrons to bid on. If community members have any items that would like to donate for the raffle, contact Jayne Reardon at janereardon@sbcglobal.net. If any local businesses or private donors are interested in sponsorships, they may email Ashley Baumgarten at beashleyb@hotmail.com. The Sorg will have concessions and beverages available.

Before his passing, Baumgarten said she and Lewis had shared a vision for the new concert series. They had talked about doing concerts at Sunset Park before he passed away. A committee that includes Lewis’ family members are also helping to plan the new concert series.

The first concert at Sunset Park will be held on Thurs., June 16 with The Gillespie Express from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and The Noah Wotherspoon Band will headline the concert from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There will be three concerts this year on the third Thursday of the month – June 16, July 21 and Aug. 18. The concerts will run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The concerts are family-friendly, all ages welcome.

Visit the Sounds At Sunset Facebook page at “Sounds At Sunset.” Sounds At Sunset is not affiliated with the Broad Street Bash.