Some snow plows on Butler County roads this winter will feature student artwork

"Residents may spot the students’ artwork on county roadways as a reminder to drive carefully and respectfully share the road with snowplows during winter weather‚" states a news release from the Butler County Engineer’s Office. The Snowplow ROADeo will feature the painted blades and is set for Oct. 30. It’s an annual event "where snowplow operators from the BCEO, area townships and municipalities come together for safety training and participate in friendly competitions, showcasing their maneuvering skills on BCEO grounds in preparation for the upcoming snow season." The BCEO will begin the winter season with 13,000 tons of salt stored in two barns.

“We’re thrilled to launch this new program that allows students to see their artwork serve the community in a meaningful way,” said Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens. “Displaying the painted plows at the ROADeo brings together safety, creativity and community pride.”

For this season, the BCEO awarded its salt contract to Compass Minerals, which submitted a bid and fixed rate of $96.40 per ton (dumped).

“BCEO snow fighters will be ready with 16 snow and ice control routes and two 12-hour shifts of 19 employees to ensure every county road is treated quickly and efficiently to keep motorists safe this winter,” the news release said.