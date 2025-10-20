Some snow plows on Butler County roads this winter will feature student artwork

Breaking: Fountain Square shooting suspect turns himself in, attorney claims self-defense

Students are seen here with New Miami High School Teacher Kevin Mazes. This group painted a snow plow blade to be used this winter by the Butler County Engineer's Office. BCEO/CONTRIBUTED

By Journal-News Staff
31 minutes ago
On display at the annual Snowplow ROADeo next week, artwork by students who won Butler County’s first-ever “Paint the Plow” contest adorns blades that will shovel snow on local roads this winter.

Hosted by the Engineer’s Office, students from New Miami and Madison high schools designed and painted plow blades that will be used to clear snow and ice throughout the region.

Students are seen here with Madison High School Teacher Chelsea Higgins. This group painted a snow plow blade to be used this winter by the Butler County Engineer's Office. BCEO/CONTRIBUTED

"Residents may spot the students’ artwork on county roadways as a reminder to drive carefully and respectfully share the road with snowplows during winter weather‚" states a news release from the Butler County Engineer’s Office.

The Snowplow ROADeo will feature the painted blades and is set for Oct. 30. It’s an annual event "where snowplow operators from the BCEO, area townships and municipalities come together for safety training and participate in friendly competitions, showcasing their maneuvering skills on BCEO grounds in preparation for the upcoming snow season."

The BCEO will begin the winter season with 13,000 tons of salt stored in two barns.

“We’re thrilled to launch this new program that allows students to see their artwork serve the community in a meaningful way,” said Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens. “Displaying the painted plows at the ROADeo brings together safety, creativity and community pride.”

For this season, the BCEO awarded its salt contract to Compass Minerals, which submitted a bid and fixed rate of $96.40 per ton (dumped).

“BCEO snow fighters will be ready with 16 snow and ice control routes and two 12-hour shifts of 19 employees to ensure every county road is treated quickly and efficiently to keep motorists safe this winter,” the news release said.

