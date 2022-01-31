Some school districts announce closings for day after Super Bowl

“CPS usually schedules a professional development day for the day after the Super Bowl, but the NFL’s expanded regular season pushed the Super Bowl back this year. The district said Monday, Feb. 7 will remain a conference day with no school for students.”

Roger Bacon High School, a private school near Cincinnati, will also be closed.

Butler County’s Ross Schools also announced they would be closed on Feb. 14.

“In celebration of the Cincinnati Bengals advancing to the Super Bowl, Ross Local School District will not be in session on Monday, February 14th,” wrote Chad Konkle, superintendent of Ross Schools in his social media post.

“This day will be a calamity day and no remote learning will occur. Staff and students will not report on the 14th,” Konkle said.

Northern Hamilton County’s Sycamore Schools saw officials jokingly tease in a public announcement they too may be closed.

Sycamore Superintendent Chad Lewis tweeted the weather the night of Feb. 13 “could be concerning,” reported WCPO-TV.

But the 10,000-student Fairfield Schools are still scheduled to hold classes the day after the Super Bowl.

“At this time we are not, but we are planning some things to celebrate the Bengals,” said Fairfield Schools Spokeswoman Gina Gentry-Fletcher.