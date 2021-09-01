Some Greater Cincinnati music venues cracking down with COVID-19 rules

MEMI and Riverfront Live acted proactively, as opposed to a government mandate.

“We don’t want to get shut down again,” Moehring said. “We went 18 months without a concert, with thousands of people out of work, and we want to keep people safe.”

Both Moehring and Jordan said fan response has been more positive than negative.

“The really vocal and vulgar people have been in the minority,” Jordan said. “When they spoke up, more people responded to them, defending the policy.”

One local venue that is not imposing restrictions again is RiversEdge in Hamilton.

“I haven’t received any direction from the health director (to impose restrictions again),” said Adam Helms, Director of Resident Services for Hamilton who organizes RiversEdge shows. “We’re a little bit different. We’re a little more spaced out. People aren’t usually standing shoulder-to-shoulder. Even when we’re crowded, people can go to Marcum Park and hear the music, at least. The shows are free so they aren’t out anything. We have only paid show left and they aren’t asking for it.”

Neither Moehring nor Jordan are anticipating confrontations between ticketholders and event staff, though both will be adding employees to check vaccination cards and keep the lines moving.

“I’m not afraid of protesters, and we’re not the only ones doing this,” Jordan said. “I think it will be an industry standard before long. We routinely pay police to patrol anyway, so if someone wants to come ruin their night, go ahead.”