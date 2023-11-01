Solar panels will save Safe Haven Farms 12% in monthly energy bills

MADISON TWP. — A Butler County non-profit organization that serves adults with developmental disabilities dedicated the last of its three solar panels Monday that the executive director said will save money that can be reinvested into the farm.

Janie Rattman, executive director of Safe Haven Farms, said the three solar panels “realize a dream” that began when the organization was founded 13 years ago. She said two solar panels were installed in 2021, and after securing the necessary funding, the third and final panel was installed.

The solar panels will reduce the organization’s monthly electric bill by 12% and those savings will be reinvested into “vital farm programs,” according to Rattman.

The organization received a $160,000 grant from All Points North Foundation and $60,000 from two anonymous donors who have “a direct connection” to the farm, she said.

She described Safe Haven Farms, established in 2010, as a community of choice for adults with autism and other developmental disabilities offering residential, day and therapeutic equestrian programs in a farm setting.

The goal is for clients to have the “right to live, work and play in a safe and accepting farm environment,” Rattman said before cutting the celebratory red ribbon. “Where all are respected and valued as contributing community members.”

Madison Twp. Trustee President Brian McGuire called Safe Havens “one of the true gems in the township.”

Representatives from the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton, Kokosing Solar, Butler Rural Electric Cooperative, Miami University Regionals, Pelfrey & Co. CPAs and Safe Haven Farms board members attended the ribbon cutting.

State Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., and Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp. also were there and congratulated Safe Haven Farms for its commitment to serving adults and providing green energy. Hall presented a proclamation from the Ohio House and Lang from the Ohio Senate.

Hall called Madison Twp., where he was born and raised, “a special place with a sense of community” and Safe Haven Farms “fits that mold.”

MORE INFORMATION

WHAT: Safe Haven Farms, a community of choice

WHERE: 5970 No Mans Road, Middletown

CALL: 513-422-1880

INFO: safehavenfarms.org