Snow showers expected through the morning, MLK Day to be cloudy, windy

Yesterday’s snow showers are expected to continue into this morning and the skies will be cloudy, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is expected to be windy with cloudy skies.
Any show showers today are expected to end before noon, the NWS said. The skies will be cloudy and temperatures will be cold, ranging from 34 degrees to 26 degrees. The day may be windy and the area may see more snow showers before 4 a.m. New snow accumulation will likely be less than half an inch.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the area will see winds up to 13 mph. There may be snow in the evening, but any showers will be after midnight. Temperatures will range from 31 degrees to 26 degrees.
On Tuesday, the area may see a slight chance of snow before 1 p.m. The skies are expected to be mostly cloudy, with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs could reach as high as 36 degrees, though lows may drop as low as 20 degrees.