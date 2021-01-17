Snow showers expected through the morning, MLK Day to be cloudy, windy

Any show showers today are expected to end before noon, the NWS said. The skies will be cloudy and temperatures will be cold, ranging from 34 degrees to 26 degrees. The day may be windy and the area may see more snow showers before 4 a.m. New snow accumulation will likely be less than half an inch.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the area will see winds up to 13 mph. There may be snow in the evening, but any showers will be after midnight. Temperatures will range from 31 degrees to 26 degrees.