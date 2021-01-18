Snow flurries, cold weather for MLK Day

The skies are expected to be cloudy with cold temperatures, ranging from 32 to 27 degrees. The area may see some wind, up to 13 mph. There is a chance of snow between 1 a.m. tonight and 5 a.m. tomorrow morning. Any snow accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch.

Tomorrow, we may see sunnier skies, though temperatures are expected to be cold. Temperatures tomorrow will range from 35 degrees to lows around 22 degrees. In the evening, clouds may roll in.