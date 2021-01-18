Snow flurries, cold weather for MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be cold with snow flurries, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. Most of the flurries are expected from 7 a.m. until noon.
The skies are expected to be cloudy with cold temperatures, ranging from 32 to 27 degrees. The area may see some wind, up to 13 mph. There is a chance of snow between 1 a.m. tonight and 5 a.m. tomorrow morning. Any snow accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch.
Tomorrow, we may see sunnier skies, though temperatures are expected to be cold. Temperatures tomorrow will range from 35 degrees to lows around 22 degrees. In the evening, clouds may roll in.
On Wednesday, temperatures will remain low, between 32 and 27 degrees. The skies may be partly sunny during the day, but the evening will be partly cloudy, the National Weather Service reported.