Snoop Dogg to perform after Reds game this summer

The Reds said in a news release that Snoop will bring his signature mix of West Coast hip-hop and perform a selection of his greatest hits.

Anyone with a ticket to the game can stay for the post-game concert.

Fans who want an up-close view of the concert from the field can purchase a special Snoop Dogg Pit Field package at reds.com/Snoop.

Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies game starts at 6:10 p.m.