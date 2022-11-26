Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in spotlight

Small businesses throughout the region will be bustling today for Small Business Saturday, offering deals and entertainment to customers.
Downtown Middletown Inc. says businesses there will have extended hours and the city has its holiday events happening, including a Santa Parade at 4 p.m., followed by a Christmas tree lighting.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Governors Square will have a live DJ spinning tunes and an information booth for any shoppers or diners who have questions. That is also where people may pick up a $5 coupon good at any participating Middletown business.
Middletown’s Art Central Foundation at 4 S. Main St. will have a rummage sale in addition to selling art and jewelry. Lunar Studios at 1040 Central Ave. is showcasing its new shop with tees and hoodies and will have an annual tattoo raffle.
Many of the local restaurants and breweries are having specials, too. White Dog Distilling Co. at 1357 Central Ave. is one of those: It is offering 10 percent off all purchases on Small Business Saturday.
In Hamilton, dozens of shops and restaurants are offering deals and discounts. The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce has issued a list of participating small businesses on its website at hamilton-ohio.com.
The main hours to shop and dine there will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. People who may need a little help finding their way around or just want more information may download a free app called Explore Hamilton.
To find places to go and where to eat in Downtown Hamilton, visit downtownhamiltonohio.com. In Middletown, go to downtownmiddletown.org.
According to the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio, an estimated $23.3 billion in sales has been reached in the U.S. on Small Business Saturday since its inception in 2010. It was created by American Express in response to that year’s recession.
“When more people shop local, we all see the benefits. It creates excitement and hometown pride — and tells our community we support it,” said BBBCO President Judy Dollison.
The Butler County Visitors Bureau has put together a guide for many of the local small businesses. It can be found online at gettothebc.com/blog/post/shop-small-business-saturday and includes shops in the townships and cities of the county.
Fairfield shoppers, for example, can check out places such as Miller St. Boutique on Nilles Road, Three Feather Records on Magie Avenue, Of The Witches Cauldron Apothecary on Winton Road and Symmetry Boutique on Symmes Road, to name a few of the small businesses there.
