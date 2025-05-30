Small business owner organizes private farmers market in Middletown

Less than a week after the city of Middletown temporarily paused its city-run events, a community member and small business owner has organized a private farmers market.
It will be at the corner of First Avenue and Water Street across from Gravel Road Brewing in downtown Middletown.
Kristie LeVangie-Melke, market coordinator and owner of the 4th Avenue Farmhouse, announced the launch of the Middletown Open Air Market, or MOAM.
“This is a market for the vendors run by vendors,” said LeVangie-Melke.
She added the site was made possible by the generosity of Dan Lauro of Gravel Road Brewing.
It is set to have its first market on June 15, with additional dates on June 22, July 13 and 20, August 10 and 17 and September 14 and 21. The market will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The pricing and dates are consistent with what vendors would have expected with the city-run market. MOAM also will have a new booth size for starters and those with limited inventory.
Visitors can expect locally grown produce, meat, eggs, dairy products, fresh baked goods, handmade jewelry and textiles, upcycled garden and eco-friendly products, and mobile boutiques.
The market hopes to feature street performers and acoustic musicians in the future.
Middletown announced last Friday, May 23, three city-sponsored events would be canceled, including the Middletown Farmers Market, Food Truck Fridays and Arts in the Parks.
The city clarified the next day events would only be temporarily paused while searching for a new community projects coordinator.
Events sponsored by local organizations, such as Downtown Middletown Inc. events, the Ohio Balloon Challenge, Hops in the Hangar and Very Merry Middletown, are still happening.
Events like Middletown Burger Week and the 4th of July celebration and fireworks to be held on July 3 at Smith Park will also continue.
LeVangie-Melke, who had sent a check to the city in March for her spot at the market, said she was nervous after not hearing any updates.
She said she found her check in the city building uncashed, prompting her to contact the city, who then confirmed the events were canceled.
LeVangie-Melke started the Facebook page, Save the Middletown Farmers Market, garnering community support.
With MOAM, she hopes to create a market with a “vintage/industrial/retro vibe” that celebrates Middletown’s history and enhances the downtown.
About the Author