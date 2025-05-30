Small business owner organizes private farmers market in Middletown

Kristie LeVangie-Melke, market coordinator and owner of the 4th Avenue Farmhouse, announced the launch of the Middletown Open Air Market, or MOAM.

“This is a market for the vendors run by vendors,” said LeVangie-Melke.

She added the site was made possible by the generosity of Dan Lauro of Gravel Road Brewing.

It is set to have its first market on June 15, with additional dates on June 22, July 13 and 20, August 10 and 17 and September 14 and 21. The market will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The pricing and dates are consistent with what vendors would have expected with the city-run market. MOAM also will have a new booth size for starters and those with limited inventory.

Visitors can expect locally grown produce, meat, eggs, dairy products, fresh baked goods, handmade jewelry and textiles, upcycled garden and eco-friendly products, and mobile boutiques.

The market hopes to feature street performers and acoustic musicians in the future.