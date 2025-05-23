Middletown city events canceled due to ‘staff changes’; community wants farmers markets to continue

Kristie LeVangie-Melke, owner of 4th Avenue Farmhouse, said she received an email from Jeri Lewis, Middletown’s former community project coordinator, at the end of March with extensive details about the events, starting in June and continuing until October.

“We were nervous because we hadn’t heard anything yet and had to track down our check which was sitting in the city building. Uncashed. I did hear at least one other vendor did pay as well,” LeVangie-Melke told Journal-News.

Jeri Lewis, Middletown’s former community project coordinator, recently left the position.

In a statement, the city said, “While this is a transitional period for the team, the city is excited about the future.”

LeVangie-Melke received the email Friday after making her Facebook post.

Also in the email, the city wrote: “If you made a payment for this event, please provide your receipt so we can process your refund.”

LeVangie-Melke doesn’t want to give up, though. She has found a small location in downtown Middletown to carry on farmers markets, though she said the space will be very limited.

She has created the Facebook page, Save the Middletown Farmers Market, to post updates regarding the issue.

“The support is so humbling. We are working on details and hope to share some good news soon,” she wrote.