Sign damaged during Liberty Way interchange work to be repaired in brief road closure

The massive Liberty Way interchange revamp at Interstate 75 is essentially complete but there will be a closure on Thursday to repair a sign that was damaged during construction.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports the ramp from I-75 south to Ohio 129 west will close overnight on Thursday. While the interchange improvement is essentially complete, the contractor will replace an existing overhead sign that was damaged during construction. The ramp will be closed for about two hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Drivers are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
In Other News
1
Oxford forms club field hockey team after Talawanda High School cuts...
2
Business strong at Butler County’s only drive-in theater as 75th...
3
SpiritSong at Kings Island features TobyMac, Lecrae, Newsboys, Crowder...
4
Doctor who recently died delivered 5,000 babies throughout career
5
Investment company buys Hamilton strip shopping center
About the Author