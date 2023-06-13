Sign damaged during Liberty Way interchange work to be repaired in brief road closure

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports the ramp from I-75 south to Ohio 129 west will close overnight on Thursday. While the interchange improvement is essentially complete, the contractor will replace an existing overhead sign that was damaged during construction. The ramp will be closed for about two hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.