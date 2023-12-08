Shuler Avenue shooting under investigation by Hamilton Police

Hamilton Police detectives are investigating the shooting of a man Thursday morning on Shuler Avenue.
Dispatchers received a call about 8:27 a.m. of a person shot in the 1000 block of Shuler, according dispatchers. A man was transported from the scene.
The neighborhood and road was blocked off with crime scene tape for several hours. Police released no additional information Thursday afternoon.
