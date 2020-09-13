Showers, storms possible in the morning, evening expected to be clear

Some showers and a possible thunderstorm are likely this morning before noon, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. The evening is expected to be mostly clear, however.
The morning sky is expected to be cloudy, though the clouds will clear throughout the day. Temperatures will range from a high of 83 degrees to a low of 58 degrees. The day is expected to be lightly breezy.
Tomorrow will be sunny and clear, though temperatures are starting to cool. Highs will reach around 77 degrees and lows will range around 50 degrees. The day will be slightly windy.
The sun will continue into Tuesday, with clear skies expected all day. Temperatures are expected to range from 77 degrees to 54 degrees, the National Weather Service said.