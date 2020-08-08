Should utilities be shut off for past-due customers during pandemic? Butler County officials weigh decisions

Vice Mayor Keith Funk said he heard stories of two families who were on the disconnection list due to financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This would not affect the city financially, but it could hurt some families,” he said.

Brock said the city puts a few homes on the utility disconnection list each week and prioritizes those addresses with the higher bills owed to the city.

Councilman Robert Routson asked how many people were simply not paying their bill.

“I think we’re seeing a majority of people just not paying their bill,” he said. “I agree times are tough, but they can pay their bills... When you shut someone’s water off, they tend to want to pay their bill.”

The Ohio EPA lifted the March 31 order banning water service disconnections effective on July 10. Many cities have resumed water shutoffs and many are willing to work out payment plans.

Middletown notified customers it would resume water disconnections on July 29, said Shelby Quinlivan, city spokeswoman. She said there were 149 shutoffs last Wednesday from that cycle. The city had about 1,100 delinquent accounts out of 19,000 total accounts.

Middletown utility customers were sent a reminder in their bills that the city would be resuming water shutoffs for non payment starting July 29. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF MIDDLETOWN

Middletown officials said the city is willing to work with people who have financial hardships, but they have to contact water billing to set up a payment plan.

Fairfield officials have also resumed shutoffs but have similar policies as Middletown about working out a payment plan if the customer contacts city officials.

Martha Shelby, Butler County Water & Sewer director, said customers with past-due accounts have been notified the the state order was lifted July 10.

“We also let them know we will be granting an additional grace period to allow them more time to bring their accounts back to current; however, beginning Sept. 1, we will start scheduling water turn offs for delinquent accounts” Shelby said.

Mike Engel, Trenton’s finance director, said after the OEPA suspension was lifted, the city determined to give delinquent customers scheduled for disconnection a letter on the due date instead of a disconnect notice. Customers were also given a week grace period past the shutoff date to help them get back to their normal billing cycle.

Hamilton officials said the city resumed disconnecting customers for non-payment on July 13.

City officials said while disconnections were suspended, customers continued to receive notices of disconnection status through bill messages, door-hangers and calls from customer service. Customers in disconnection status will receive an additional door hanger prior to being disconnected allowing for an additional three days to make a payment or call customer service to set up a pay arrangement.