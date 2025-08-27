Shooting suspect from Sabor Peruano incident in Fairfield indicted

Jose Ciprian Ramirez-Hernandez was indicted Monday on six counts of felonious assault, all second-degree felonies, according to Butler County court records. He is also suspected of being in the country illegally, according to Butler County Sheriff’s records.

On June 8, Fairfield police officers responded to a reported shooting at Sabor Peruano, 7245 Dixie Highway, according to a police report. Officers found a male victim who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later released.

Fairfield police said after an investigation, Ramirez-Hernandez was identified as a suspect, and it was presented to the Butler County grand jury. The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office said Ramirez-Hernandez allegedly fired at a car full of individuals.

Ramirez-Hernandez was booked into the Butler County Jail on Friday afternoon and listed as detained for the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. An arraignment has not yet been set, according to the Butler County Clerk of Courts website.

The second shooting at Sabor Peruano in recent months was on July 27, which involved a shooting victim being found at the Speedway across Dixie Highway. There were several gunshots reported being fired and the victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital.

Fairfield police have talked with the owners of the restaurant and nightclub since 2021 about their patrons’ behavior. In addition to the recent shootings, a stabbing occurred at the restaurant in 2022, and there have been consistent complaints from area businesses about patrons spilling into the parking lot, fighting and driving drunk, and causing property damage. In the past year, there had been 42 police calls for service to Sabor Peruano.