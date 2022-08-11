journal-news logo
Sheriff’s office, SERVPRO to hold donation drive today for victims of Kentucky flooding

Flooding in Eastern Ky. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with SERVPRO in Hamilton, will hold a donation drive today to collect much-needed supplies for the victims of flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

The drop-off location is at at the Butler County Educational Service Center, 400 N. Erie Blvd, in Hamilton. The Sheriff’s Office will have a trailer in the parking lot and will be accepting donations from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The donations will be transported to Hazard, Ky.

The Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) who are currently deployed to Kentucky are requesting you limit your donations to the following items: Brooms, mops, square shovels, box fans Rubber boots, towels, hand towels, wash cloths, cleaning rags, large contractor trash bags, cleaning supplies, disinfectant cleaners, baby formula, baby bottles, diapers cat food, dog food hygiene products, hair brushes and hair combs

