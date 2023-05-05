Sheriff: No evidence of Edgewood school bus driver being irresponsible

After reports of an Edgewood City Schools bus driver allegedly driving erratically and causing injuries to students, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says there will be no charge.
The allegation was made Tuesday.
A video released by the BCSO is pixelated but has been reviewed by law enforcement.
“The bus driver did not create a substantial risk to the health or safety of the children, by violating care, protection or support,” state a release from Jones.
The BCSO’s investigations division conferred with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office and determined video from the school bus showed no evidence of harm or any criminal offense.
“The video speaks for itself,” Jones said.
