Sheriff Jones said he’d ignore Gov. DeWine if he backs online petition to release Imam

Jones made the declaration Monday on a Cincinnati-area radio station, acknowledging he is aware people are advocating for Soliman, a former Cincinnati Children’s chaplain, who has an immigration hearing on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Soliman, an Egyptian immigrant and local Imam, has been in the Butler County Jail since July 9. He was granted asylum in the United States in 2018, but that status was revoked in December 2024. He was detained following a check-in at the U.S Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Blue Ash.

Soliman’s legal team said his status was revoked some six years after arriving in the United States because an organization the chaplain was involved with in Egypt was labeled a terrorist group.

Al-Jameya al Shareya, also written as Al-Gam’iyya al Shar’iyya, is not designated as a terrorist group by the United States, according to the U.S. State Department. Attorneys said Soliman’s affiliation with the group was known when he applied for asylum in 2018.

Jones, a six-term sheriff, said his only responsibility is to the people of Butler County, and will refuse any request from DeWine if he orders Soliman’s release.

“It is my sworn duty to protect this community and to uphold the law — including federal immigration law," said Jones. “I do not pick and choose which laws to enforce, I do not fear the governor. I would fear compromising the safety of the citizens I serve.”