‘Shades of Bublé’ to showcase songs of modern crooner at the Fitton Center

HAMILTON — Shades of Bublé, a three-man tribute to Grammy-Award winning artist Michael Bublé, will be in concert at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts on Saturday night.
“We are excited to welcome Shades of Bublé, and they are thrilled to be will us as well,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.
Shades of Bublé is a New York based trio. This show was originally slated for March 2020, and it was rescheduled due to COVID-19.
“There are three outstanding singers, so you’ll get fantastic and beautiful harmonies, and they will be accompanied by a pianist that travels with them, so we’ll have four incredibly talented, handsome and charming men, who will perform the songs of Michael Bublé on the stage at the Fitton Center,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
The set list for the evening will include songs that have been recorded or performed live by Michael Bublé. Audiences can expect to hear hits such as “Feeling Good,” “Moondance,” Come Fly With Me,” “Home,” “Everything,” “Fever,” “Save the Last Dance for Me,” and more.
“We are proud to bring in world-class artists and these performers, who travel all over the world doing this show. We are delighted to bring them to Hamilton,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.
The show is one of many diverse and engaging Fitton Showstoppers! Series performances that have been brought to the region by the Fitton Center.
“All of the Fitton Showstoppers! performances are always in the Fitton Family Theater, so you have that intimate feeling of being close to the stage, and the performers. We have an amazing sound system that delivers an incredible sound, along with full stage lighting and projection, which is part of the show,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.
The most important thing is that shared experience of being in a full theater with other people next to you. You might have a date, your partner, or your family with you, and you’re sharing that together, that’s the beauty of a live performance, he said, and that’s something you can’t get online, or download. It’s not an experience you can get on your television.
“The artists feel that, too. When they are standing in front of you, and seeing you there, reacting and applauding, they feed off of that energy. It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
Guests are also invited to stop by the Fitton Center galleries before the show. The “Biennial Fitton Center Member Show,” will highlight the work of Fitton Center members from across the region. The show features 73 artworks by 70 different artists. In addition, 220 student art works in the “2022 Congressional Art Competition” will be on display in the first-floor Community Gallery.
How to go
What: Shades of Bublé
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
Cost: $29 for members; $37 for non-members
More info: fittoncenter.org; (513) 863-8873 ext. 110
